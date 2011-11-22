Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Solvent May Boost Parkinson’s Risk

Epidemiology: Study strengthens link between trichloroethylene exposure and movement disorder

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
November 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Liver enzymes catalyze reaction of trichloroethylene (TCE) with tryptamine to form the neurotoxin TaClo.
A reaction scheme showing Trichloroethylene reacting with tryptamine in the presence of a P450 enzyme to for TaClo
Liver enzymes catalyze reaction of trichloroethylene (TCE) with tryptamine to form the neurotoxin TaClo.

A study of Parkinson’s disease in twins shows that long-term occupational exposure to the solvent trichloroethylene (TCE) is associated with a risk of developing the movement disorder that is six times that for unexposed people(Ann. Neurol., DOI: 10.1002/ana.22629).

The investigation, led by Samuel M. Goldman and Caroline M. Tanner at the Parkinson’s Institute, in Sunnyvale, Calif., is the first to nail down in an entire population a long-suspected link between TCE and Parkinson’s disease.

Until now, associations between solvent exposure and Parkinson’s disease had been largely anecdotal. The work “takes an important step” by clearly implicating TCE, says Michael A. Schwarzschild, a neurologist at Harvard Medical School and MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease.

“If these findings could be confirmed in the general population, the public health implications will be considerable,” agrees Honglei Chen, an epidemiologist at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

The work also bolsters the case for the so-called TaClo hypothesis, which posits that reaction of the amino-acid derivative tryptamine with TCE creates 1-trichloromethyl-1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-β-carboline (TaClo), a neurotoxin that destroys dopamine-producing cells. TaClo structurally resembles other molecules known to induce Parkinson’s symptoms in people and in animal models.

Goldman and Tanner’s team examined the occupations, hobbies, and environments of 99 pairs of twins, in which one twin had Parkinson’s and the other did not. The researchers estimated the twins’ long-term occupational exposure to six organic solvents, including TCE and perchloroethylene (PERC).

The study design allowed the researchers not only to account for genetic factors, but also to reduce other confounding factors, such as household environment, demographics, and education.

Exposure to n-hexane, toluene, and xylene did not appear to increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s, but exposure to TCE multiplied the risk six times. PERC and CCl4 were also associated with increased risk, although it was not statistically significant.

TCE is now ubiquitous in the environment, especially in groundwater. It was recently classified as a human carcinogen by EPA (C&EN, Oct. 3, page 26).

Goldman and Tanner’s group are hoping to expand their studies to larger populations and to be able to quantify exposure doses, Goldman says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methylene chloride–related deaths undercounted by US EPA, study says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Childhood obesity linked to indoor air pollution
NIH Terminates Children’s Study

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE