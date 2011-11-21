Task Force Members

The members of the two task forces are listed below.
William F. Banholzer, chief technology officer, Dow Chemical
Jacqueline K. Barton, professor of chemistry, California Institute of Technology
Stacey F. Bent, professor of chemical engineering, Stanford University
Ronald Breslow, professor of chemistry, Columbia University
Gary S. Calabrese, senior vice president of science and technology, Corning Inc.
Pat N. Confalone, vice president of global R&D, DuPont; member of ACS Board of Directors
Michael P. Doyle, professor of chemistry, University of Maryland
Larry R. Faulkner, commission chair; president, Houston Endowment
Marye Anne Fox, chancellor and professor of chemistry, University of California, San Diego
Joseph S. Francisco, professor of earth and atmospheric sciences and chemistry, Purdue University; ACS immediate past-president; member of ACS Board of Directors
Paul L. Houston, commission executive director; dean of the College of Sciences and professor of chemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology
Chad A. Mirkin, professor of chemistry, Northwestern University
Larry E. Overman, professor of chemistry, UC Irvine
Hunter Ripley Rawlings III, president, Association of American Universities
Geraldine Richmond, professor of chemistry, University of Oregon
Richard H. Scheller, executive vice president, Genentech Research & Early Development
Joel I. Shulman, professor of chemistry, University of Cincinnati
Peter J. Stang, professor of chemistry, University of Utah
Matthew Tirrell, director, University of Chicago Institute for Molecular Engineering
George M. Whitesides, professor of chemistry, Harvard University
Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor and professor of chemistry, Washington University, St. Louis
Mary Kirchhoff, ACS staff liaison for the commission; director, ACS Education Division
Jerry A. Bell, chair of the working group; faculty associate for the Wisconsin Initiative for Science Literacy, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Peter Mahaffy, professor of chemistry, King’s University College
Kathleen M. Schulz, president of Business Results Inc.; member of ACS Board of Directors
Susan Solomon, professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences; Massachusetts Institute of Technology
John Wiesenfeld, professor emeritus of chemistry, Florida Atlantic University
Michael Woods, ACS staff liaison for the working group; assistant director of science communications, ACS Office of Public Affairs
Katie Cottingham, senior science writer, ACS Office of Public Affairs
Rudy M. Baum, consultant to the working group; editor-in-chief, Chemical & Engineering News
Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, consultant to the working group; professor of chemistry, UC Irvine
Thomas R. Karl, consultant to the working group; director, National Climatic Data Center
Mario J. Molina, consultant to the working group; professor of chemistry, UC San Diego
