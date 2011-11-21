Advertisement

Environment

Task Force Members

by Sophie L. Rovner
November 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 47
Most Popular in Environment

The members of the two task forces are listed below.

ACS Presidential Commission on Graduate Education in the Chemical Sciences:

William F. Banholzer, chief technology officer, Dow Chemical

Jacqueline K. Barton, professor of chemistry, California Institute of Technology

Stacey F. Bent, professor of chemical engineering, Stanford University

Ronald Breslow, professor of chemistry, Columbia University

Gary S. Calabrese, senior vice president of science and technology, Corning Inc.

Pat N. Confalone, vice president of global R&D, DuPont; member of ACS Board of Directors

Michael P. Doyle, professor of chemistry, University of Maryland

Larry R. Faulkner, commission chair; president, Houston Endowment

Marye Anne Fox, chancellor and professor of chemistry, University of California, San Diego

Joseph S. Francisco, professor of earth and atmospheric sciences and chemistry, Purdue University; ACS immediate past-president; member of ACS Board of Directors

Paul L. Houston, commission executive director; dean of the College of Sciences and professor of chemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology

Chad A. Mirkin, professor of chemistry, Northwestern University

Larry E. Overman, professor of chemistry, UC Irvine

Hunter Ripley Rawlings III, president, Association of American Universities

Geraldine Richmond, professor of chemistry, University of Oregon

Richard H. Scheller, executive vice president, Genentech Research & Early Development

Joel I. Shulman, professor of chemistry, University of Cincinnati

Peter J. Stang, professor of chemistry, University of Utah

Matthew Tirrell, director, University of Chicago Institute for Molecular Engineering

George M. Whitesides, professor of chemistry, Harvard University

Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor and professor of chemistry, Washington University, St. Louis

Mary Kirchhoff, ACS staff liaison for the commission; director, ACS Education Division

ACS Presidential Working Group on Climate Science:

Jerry A. Bell, chair of the working group; faculty associate for the Wisconsin Initiative for Science Literacy, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Joseph S. Francisco, professor of earth and atmospheric sciences and chemistry, Purdue University; ACS immediate past-president; member of ACS Board of Directors

Peter Mahaffy, professor of chemistry, King’s University College

Kathleen M. Schulz, president of Business Results Inc.; member of ACS Board of Directors

Susan Solomon, professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences; Massachusetts Institute of Technology

John Wiesenfeld, professor emeritus of chemistry, Florida Atlantic University

Michael Woods, ACS staff liaison for the working group; assistant director of science communications, ACS Office of Public Affairs

Katie Cottingham, senior science writer, ACS Office of Public Affairs

Rudy M. Baum, consultant to the working group; editor-in-chief, Chemical & Engineering News

Barbara J. Finlayson-Pitts, consultant to the working group; professor of chemistry, UC Irvine

Thomas R. Karl, consultant to the working group; director, National Climatic Data Center

Mario J. Molina, consultant to the working group; professor of chemistry, UC San Diego

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

