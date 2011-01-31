Asahi Expands Korean Acrylonitrile

Asahi Kasei will build another large acrylonitrile manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea. With a capacity of 245,000 metric tons per year, the plant is scheduled to come on-line early in 2013. Asahi already operates a 300,000-metric-ton plant in South Korea. It is also completing construction in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, of a 200,000-metric-ton acrylonitrile facility, after several months of delays caused by environmental concerns.
