Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Catalyst Makes A Novel Switch

Catalysis: Small-molecule iron complex has mixed activity that was exclusive to nature

by Stu Borman
January 31, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Fe(PDP) catalyzes hydroxylation/desaturation of carboxylated substrates. The hydroxylation product lactonizes and the desaturation product forms a hydroxylactone.
Fe(PDP) catalyzes hydroxylation/desaturation of carboxylated substrates. The hydroxylation product lactonizes and the desaturation product forms a hydroxylactone.

Researchers have discovered that a small-molecule iron catalyst has unusual reactivity previously seen only in nature.

The researchers find that Fe(PDP), an iron-based agent known to catalyze hydroxylation, can also catalyze mixed hydroxylation and desaturation reactions of C–H bonds in carboxylated aliphatic substrates, yielding mixed hydroxyl- and alkene-derived products. Outside of enzymes, this is the first time this type of reactivity switch has been observed for unactivated C–H bonds in aliphatic compounds.

Mixed catalytic activity is often not ideal for chemical synthesis and is not normally sought, the researchers note. But they show it can be useful for synthesizing analogs of medicinally important natural products, such as picrotoxinin, with diverse properties.

The study was carried out by associate professor of chemistry M. Christina White and grad students Marinus A. Bigi and Sean A. Reed at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.967).

Mechanistically, White and coworkers propose that Fe(PDP)-catalyzed reactions of carboxylated substrates abstract hydrogen to form short-lived radical intermediates and then branch into two outcomes—hydroxylation to form hydroxylated products or second hydrogen abstraction to form alkenes. Under the reaction conditions used, the products react further to form derivatives.

To support the radical-mechanism hypothesis, the researchers show that Fe(PDP)-catalyzed oxidation of a taxane derivative proceeds by the same type of radical intermediate, which then adds hydroxyl to form a nortaxane. They hypothesize that a P450 enzyme catalyzes the production of nortaxane in plants by the same type of radical mechanism, which has not previously been proposed.

The work “expands the range of transformations that can be carried out by cheap metal catalysts in C–H activation” and could be useful for complex-molecule synthesis, says Robert H. Crabtree of Yale University. Crabtree was part of a collaborative team that reported on small-molecule catalyst switching last year, but only on C–H bonds activated by aromatic groups.

The findings “diversify the kinds of things one can imagine doing with complex organic substrates,” says metalloenzyme specialist Lawrence Que Jr. of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High-Valent Gold Catalyst Shines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE