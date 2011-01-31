Research Facilities Grants At NIST

NIST has launched a new competition for grants to support construction of new scientific research facilities at universities and nonprofit research organizations. The $20 million in funds is available in grants ranging from $5 million to $10 million to be paid over a period of no more than five years. Proposed projects should be for facilities that complement the work done by the research agencies at the Department of Commerce and do research in the areas of measurement science, engineering, oceanography, atmospheric research, and telecommunications. Detailed instructions for proposals and deadlines are on the NIST Construction Grant Program website at nist.gov/director/ncgp.
