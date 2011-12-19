Sheryl Tucker was appointed dean of the graduate school and professor of chemistry at Oklahoma State University (OSU). She had been serving as the program director for the Graduate Research Fellowship Program with the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C. Toby Nelson has joined OSU as an assistant professor in the chemistry department. Since 2007, he had been a postdoctoral research associate at Carnegie Mellon University. Ronald J. Rahaim Jr. has also joined the OSU chemistry department as an assistant professor. Most recently, Rahaim was a postdoctoral fellow at Scripps Research Institute. In addition, Dongtao Cui has joined the OSU chemistry department as a nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopist. She had been a member of Stanley Opella’s research group at the University of California, San Diego.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter