Air Products Invests In China

Air Products & Chemicals has received what it calls the largest-ever order for an on-site air separation unit. It will build the facility in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, for Shaanxi Future Energy Chemical, which will use oxygen and nitrogen to produce up to 1 million tons per year of oil products from coal. Separately, Air Products has opened a high-purity ammonia plant in China’s Anhui province to supply Anhui Sanan OptoElectronics, a manufacturer of high-brightness light-emitting diodes. The 2,000-metric-ton-per-year high-purity ammonia plant is the world’s largest, Air Products says.
