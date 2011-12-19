AstraZeneca Acquires Chinese Generics Firm

AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Guangdong BeiKang Pharmaceutical, a producer of generic drugs in China’s Guangdong province. AstraZeneca says the acquisition provides a portfolio of injectable drugs used to treat infections. In recent years, multinational drug companies have been pushing to improve their position in the Chinese drug market, where rising affluence is increasing demand for brand-name medicines. In October, AstraZeneca announced plans to build a $200 million plant in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, that will produce injectable and oral drugs.
