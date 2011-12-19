Challen E. Taylor, 91, a retired R&D manager, died on Oct. 4 in Knoxville.
Born in Hundred, W.Va., Taylor earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of West Virginia, Morgantown, in 1943.
During World War II he was recruited by Goodyear Tire & Rubber of Akron, Ohio, to contribute to a high-priority government program focused on developing synthetic rubber. After the war, Taylor stayed with Goodyear, where he led several global R&D groups, one of which required him to relocate to Northern Ireland during the 1970s. Late in his 43-year career, he managed projects for Goodyear Atomic in Oak Ridge, Tenn., before retiring in 1985.
Taylor was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
He is survived by a son, a daughter, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His wife, Pauline, predeceased him.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter