Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Edgardo Laborde

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Laborde
[+]Enlarge
Edgardo Laborde

Edgardo Laborde, 59, executive director of chemistry at Telik in Palo Alto, Calif., died of cancer on Sept. 27.

Born in Rosario, Uruguay, Laborde obtained a B.S. in pharmacy from the University of the Republic, in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1979 before earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, under Joseph Marino in 1984.

Laborde dedicated his professional life to the discovery of drugs for the relief of human suffering. After working as a research fellow at Parke-Davis from 1988 until 1993, he was a senior research scientist at DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical until 1994 and a staff scientist at Ariad Pharmaceuticals before joining the biopharmaceutical company Telik, then Terrapin Technologies, in 1997.

Laborde applied his synthetic and medicinal chemistry skills to drug discovery efforts in antibiotics, neuroscience, inflammation, and cancer. During his 14 years at Telik, Laborde built the chemistry department and was involved in the discovery and development of several clinical candidates in the oncology field. Laborde published extensively throughout his career and was granted numerous patents. He joined ACS in 1982.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Laura, and daughters, Ana and Andrea.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Jiri Zemlicka
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
M. Ross Johnson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alexander L. Johnson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE