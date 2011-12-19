Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Genomics: RNAi Adapted For Mammals

Biotech companies are now actively using RNA interference to develop drugs for viral infections, cancer, and other diseases

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

In 2001, the then-nascent field of RNA interference took a leap forward when scientists showed that the gene-silencing method worked in human cells, not just in lower organisms.

In RNAi, short pieces of double-stranded RNA guide complementary strands of messenger RNA to a protein complex known as RISC, the RNA-induced silencing complex. RISC cleaves the mRNA, preventing its translation into protein.

In earlier work, scientists had shown that gene-length strands of RNA shut down all protein synthesis in mammalian cells. Thomas Tuschl, then at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, in Göttingen, Germany, and now at Rockefeller University, showed that scientists could instead use short, synthetic strands of RNA—called small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). These siRNAs allowed scientists to use RNAi in human and other mammalian cells.

“Since the demonstration in 2001 by Tuschl and colleagues that siRNAs trigger sequence-specific degradation of mRNAs with concomitant gene silencing, there has been an explosion of applications in basic studies and therapeutics,” says John J. Rossi, an RNAi expert at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, a cancer center in Duarte, Calif. “At least a half-dozen biotech companies are actively developing siRNA therapeutics for diseases ranging from viral infections to hypercholesterolemia and cancer.”

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing, Rossi notes. Unwanted immune responses and poor delivery have hampered development, he says.

Phillip D. Zamore, an RNA silencing expert at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, finds the most important RNA silencing advance in the past decade to be the “old-fashioned scientific discovery” of Piwi-interacting RNAs (piRNAs) made independently by Tuschl’s group and Gregory J. Hannon and coworkers at Cold Spring Harbor Lab in 2006. These short RNA sequences silence DNA sequences known as transposons, which can move around within the genome. The mechanism by which piRNAs work is not yet known, but they are clearly important because male mice that lack them are sterile.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s structure helped elucidate RNAi’s mechanism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Chemically Modified Single-Stranded RNA Turns On RNAi Pathway
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stem Cells Have Unusual Base

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE