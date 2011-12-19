Italian Firms Get Dow’s XLA Business

Aquafil, a maker of nylon 6 for carpets, and the stretch fabric firm Carvico are forming a joint venture to produce XLA, a cross-linked polyolefin stretch fiber developed by Dow Chemical. Dow opened an XLA plant in Tarragona, Spain, in 2004, only to decide in 2010 to wind the business down. The two Italian companies will purchase XLA trademarks and a technology license from Dow. Their partnership, called XLAnce Fibre Italia, will also move Dow production equipment from Spain to Italy. The venture hopes to begin operations by the third quarter of 2012.
