Janssen Signs Deal With Pharmacyclics

Pharmacyclics has signed a drug development deal with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech unit. The two companies will develop Pharmacyclics’ PCI-32765, an oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting hematological cancers. The compound is now in Phase II clinical trials. Janssen will pay Pharmacyclics $150 million up front, and the biotech firm could receive up to $825 million more in milestone payments. The companies will also split efforts to develop PCI-32765 in other disease areas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter