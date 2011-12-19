John P. Herring Jr., 92, a retired DuPont chemical engineer, died on Oct. 14 of complications following pneumonia.
Born in Decatur, Ill., Herring received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1942, and an M.S. in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University in 1946.
Herring began his career with Servel in Evansville, Ind., before joining DuPont in 1951. At DuPont, he worked as a process design engineer at plants in Wilmington, Del., and Niagara Falls, N.Y., before being transferred to Newark, Del., where he focused on market research. He retired in 1982 after 31 years with the company.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.
Herring is survived by his son, John III; daughter, Janet; and two grandsons. His wife of 66 years, Lucile, predeceased him.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter