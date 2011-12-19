Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Lloyd W. (Wayne) Tansey

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Lloyd W. (Wayne) Tansey, 71, a chemist at the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, died in Houston on Sept. 24 two years after a melanoma diagnosis.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, Tansey earned a B.A. in chemistry from Lamar University in 1961 and an M.A. in organic chemistry from Texas A&M University in 1965.

Early in his career, Tansey joined the Neurochemistry & Neuropharmacology Section of the Texas Research Institute of Mental Sciences, conducting research on mental health illnesses until the institute closed in 1985.

The following year, he became a senior research assistant in the Neuro-Oncology Department at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center. From 1988 until 1989, he also held a faculty position at the University of Houston, where he taught chemistry.

Tansey became a senior research assistant in M. D. Anderson’s department of nuclear medicine within its Division of Diagnostic Imaging in 1989. In this role, he was a pioneer in the use of positron emission tomography imaging technology, which helps in early detection of disease. Tansey is credited with two patents and more than 40 publications. He retired from M. D. Anderson in 2002.

Tansey was a member of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and was an emeritus member of ACS, having joined in 1961.

In addition to enjoying gardening, photography, and building computers, he was a member of the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Houston Zoological Society. He had been a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church since 1965.

Tansey is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; sons, Mark and Alan; daughter, Susan Thomas; and four grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles F. Lange
Thomas H. Walnut
Douglas R. Shanklin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE