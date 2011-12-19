Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanomaterials In The Food Chain

As the tiny particles transfer to higher organisms in the food web, they increase in concentration, studies showed

by Lauren K. Wolf
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
The large, filled food vacuoles (arrow) indicate that the protozoa in these optical micrographs have more trouble digesting bacterial meals cultured with quantum dots (right) than those cultured without them (left).
These vacuoles show how protozoa have trouble digesting bacterial meals with quantum dots
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
The large, filled food vacuoles (arrow) indicate that the protozoa in these optical micrographs have more trouble digesting bacterial meals cultured with quantum dots (right) than those cultured without them (left).
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Paul Bertsch & Jonathan Judy
A hornworm caterpillar feeds on tobacco leaves containing gold nanoparticles; in the inset, a cross-sectional X-ray fluorescence map shows the nanoparticles (yellow and orange) collected around the caterpillar’s gut.
This micrograph shows nanoparticles in a caterpillar's gut as a result of consuming tobacco leaves.
Credit: Courtesy of Paul Bertsch & Jonathan Judy
A hornworm caterpillar feeds on tobacco leaves containing gold nanoparticles; in the inset, a cross-sectional X-ray fluorescence map shows the nanoparticles (yellow and orange) collected around the caterpillar’s gut.

COVER STORY

Nanomaterials In The Food Chain

Nanoparticles show tremendous promise for drug delivery, and they are already being used as functional materials in consumer products such as paint and cosmetics. But scientists demonstrated this year that the tiny materials warrant additional scrutiny as they’ve begun to swirl down drains and otherwise end up in the environment. Studies showed that not only do some nanoparticles transfer from organism to organism in the food chain but that they also increase in concentration, or biomagnify, as they transfer (C&EN, March 14, page 44). “As nanotechnology marches on,” said Paul M. Bertsch of the University of Kentucky, “researchers need to get in front of potential environmental implications so there’s not a big public backlash.” Bertsch’s group showed that a tobacco plant grown in a solution containing gold nanoparticles accumulated the tiny materials in its leaves and then imparted them to feeding caterpillars (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es103031a). Researchers led by Patricia A. Holden of the University of California, Santa Barbara, observed the transfer of cadmium selenide quantum dots from Pseudomonas aerugi­nosa bacteria to predator protozoa (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2010.251). The innards of both the caterpillars and the protozoa contained a higher concentration of the nanomaterials than those of the organisms they ingested. Bertsch cautioned against judging nanoparticle safety from his team’s results but added that understanding bioavailability will help scientists design safer materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antimicrobial Silver Nanoparticles Can Strengthen Bacterial Defenses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fish Make Their Own Sunscreens
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Worm Quantum Dot Factories

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE