‘A New C&EN’

Corrections:

May 16, page 30: Stephen Wasserman is Eli Lilly & Co. director of translational science and technologies.

Sept. 19, page 5: When Rep. Cliff B. Stearns (R-Fla.) closed the Sept. 14 hearing on solar equipment maker Solyndra, he noted that “even [with oil] at $140 a barrel, the idea that solar will ever break even is questionable.” In the article, C&EN had priced gasoline at $140 a barrel (which would be a reduction from the current wholesale price).

Oct. 17, page 28: Kuraray is increasing capacity in Ehime, Japan, for polyvinyl alcohol film, not polyvinyl acetate film.

Oct. 24, page 56: The Newscripts gang should have checked its numbers with a calculator that works on this planet. Here are the correct Mole Day figures.

A mole of paper clips (3 cm long) chained together would wrap around the equator 450 trillion times.

A mole of pennies distributed evenly to everyone in the world (7 billion people) would enable each person to spend $1.6 million per minute for an entire year.

A mole of stirring rods (3 cm x 6 mm) would cover the contiguous U.S. coast to coast, border to border, and pile about 40 miles high.

Nov. 21, page 8: Tryptamine was incorrectly described as an amino acid. It is a primary amine derived from the amino acid tryptophan.