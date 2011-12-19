Corrections:
May 16, page 30: Stephen Wasserman is Eli Lilly & Co. director of translational science and technologies.
Sept. 19, page 5: When Rep. Cliff B. Stearns (R-Fla.) closed the Sept. 14 hearing on solar equipment maker Solyndra, he noted that “even [with oil] at $140 a barrel, the idea that solar will ever break even is questionable.” In the article, C&EN had priced gasoline at $140 a barrel (which would be a reduction from the current wholesale price).
Oct. 17, page 28: Kuraray is increasing capacity in Ehime, Japan, for polyvinyl alcohol film, not polyvinyl acetate film.
Oct. 24, page 56: The Newscripts gang should have checked its numbers with a calculator that works on this planet. Here are the correct Mole Day figures.
A mole of paper clips (3 cm long) chained together would wrap around the equator 450 trillion times.
A mole of pennies distributed evenly to everyone in the world (7 billion people) would enable each person to spend $1.6 million per minute for an entire year.
A mole of stirring rods (3 cm x 6 mm) would cover the contiguous U.S. coast to coast, border to border, and pile about 40 miles high.
Nov. 21, page 8: Tryptamine was incorrectly described as an amino acid. It is a primary amine derived from the amino acid tryptophan.
Having read the editorial “A New C&EN,” I am stimulated to put pen to paper (or more accurately fingers to keyboard) (C&EN, Oct. 31, page 5 ). As an emeritus member of ACS with more than 50 years of membership, I would like to say that I think C&EN is the best publication I receive. It allows an ancient chemist such as myself to have the impression that I am “staying in touch” at least to some extent with what is going on currently in the chemistry world. The magazine is very well done and gives a wonderful summary of the technical and business worlds.
It may reveal what I am missing in retirement, but it is a splendid “window to the world of chemistry.” I would like to thank the editor and his staff for providing me this weekly boost. As Agatha Christie’s Poirot might say: “It keeps my little gray cells very agitated.”
By Tom Smith
Oak Harbor, Wash
