Environment

‘A New C&EN’

December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Having read the editorial “A New C&EN,” I am stimulated to put pen to paper (or more accurately fingers to keyboard) (C&EN, Oct. 31, page 5 ). As an emeritus member of ACS with more than 50 years of membership, I would like to say that I think C&EN is the best publication I receive. It allows an ancient chemist such as myself to have the impression that I am “staying in touch” at least to some extent with what is going on currently in the chemistry world. The magazine is very well done and gives a wonderful summary of the technical and business worlds.

It may reveal what I am missing in retirement, but it is a splendid “window to the world of chemistry.” I would like to thank the editor and his staff for providing me this weekly boost. As Agatha Christie’s Poirot might say: “It keeps my little gray cells very agitated.”

By Tom Smith
Oak Harbor, Wash

