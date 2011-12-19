Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Spin On Stereocontrol

A molecular motor takes turns cranking out one enantiomer or another in an addition reaction

by Bethany Halford
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
In one position (left), the molecular motor catalyst guides reactants to a product with S stereochemistry. In another position (right), it forms adducts with R stereochemistry. (C = turquoise, N = blue, F = purple, O = red, S = yellow, H = white)
These structures are rotary motor catalysts capable of dynamically controlling the chiral space in a catalytic asymmetric addition reaction.
Credit: Science
In one position (left), the molecular motor catalyst guides reactants to a product with S stereochemistry. In another position (right), it forms adducts with R stereochemistry. (C = turquoise, N = blue, F = purple, O = red, S = yellow, H = white)

COVER STORY

New Spin On Stereocontrol

Challenging those who think molecular motor makers are just spinning their wheels, this year chemists in the Netherlands created a rotary motor catalyst molecule, driven by light and heat, that dynamically controls chirality in an asymmetric addition reaction (C&EN, Feb. 14, page 9; Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1199844). The motor molecule, designed and built by the University of Groning­en’s Ben L. Feringa and Jiaobing Wang, can make an R enantiomer, an S enantiomer, or a racemic mixture on demand, depending upon where the motor is in its rotary cycle. The catalytic motor consists of two arms that turn past one another in a uni­directional manner in four discrete steps. One arm is equipped with a 4-dimethyl­aminopyridine (DMAP) moiety, and the other arm features a thiourea group. When the arms are pointed away from each other, the catalyst generates a racemic mixture of products during the addition of 2-methoxythiophenol to cyclohexenone. But when light shines on the catalyst, its double-bond axle isomerizes, bringing the arms and their cooperative catalytic groups close to each other. Here, the thiourea group holds the cyclohexenone in place while the DMAP unit guides the thiophenol to stereoselectively form the addition product with S stereochemistry. Heating the system forces the arms to pass one another, which causes DMAP to send the thiophenol to the other side of the cyclohexenone and preferentially form the product with R stereochemistry. Light prompts the double bond to isomerize again and sends the arms back to their starting positions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular shuttle thinks inside the box
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electric molecular motor charges ahead
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular motor turns rotor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE