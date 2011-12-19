Other Organizations

Lynn Knudtson was elected to serve as president of the Polyurethane Foam Association (PFA), effective November 2011. Knudtson manages regulatory compliance for Future Foam, a Council Bluffs, Iowa-based global flexible polyurethane foam manufacturer. With headquarters in Loudon, Tenn., PFA is the trade association of U.S. flexible polyurethane foam manufacturers and suppliers.
Lee Ann Schwope has been promoted to vice president and manager of national security commercial and international markets at Battelle. She will lead the expansion of Battelle’s National Security Global Business into commercial markets such as aerospace and transportation, as well as banking and insurance. The business also supports the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. Since joining Columbus, Ohio-based Battelle in 2010, Schwope has grown its commercial armor business both in the U.S. and internationally.
Joanne Thelmo has joined the American Cleaning Institute (formerly the Soap & Detergent Association) as vice president and general counsel. Most recently, she was general counsel and senior vice president at the National Community Pharmacists Association.
