PCI Expands With Biogen Idec Pact

Spurred by a new collaboration with Biogen Idec, the contract manufacturer PCI Synthesis has expanded its R&D and kilolab facility in Devens, Mass. The 30% capacity boost will be supported by 20 new staff members in several functional areas. PCI says it has started working with Biogen Idec’s process research group to augment the drug company’s internal small-molecule production capabilities and optimize several new compounds.
