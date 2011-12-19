Prestwick In Alliance With Pharma Plexus

France’s Prestwick Chemical and Pharma Plexus Holland have joined forces to provide drug discovery services to pharmaceutical industry customers. Together they will offer lead optimization, library services, and large-scale synthesis. Pharma Plexus was created earlier this year by former scientists from Solvay Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2010. The partners say they are already working on a lead optimization program for a major drug company.
