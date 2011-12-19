Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Publications: Genomics Papers Are Tops In Citations

Biochemistry was the leading discipline, and genomics the hottest topic

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Some scientists put a lot of stock into how many times other scientists cite their research papers. Using the most-cited chemical science papers from 2001 as a guide, C&EN took a look back to see which research topics were leading the way that year. The number one topic was genomics.

“It’s no surprise that two of the most highly cited journal articles from 2001 are the historic and publications on the initial sequencing of the human genome,” says Roger Schenck of the American Chemical Society’s Chemical Abstracts Service, who conducted the literature search for C&EN. The human genome publications, ranked at second and third most cited, not only document the public and private efforts to chase down and spell out the human genome, Schenck adds, but also illustrate two very different methodological approaches to gene sequencing.

Beating the genome-sequencing reports as the most-cited paper from 2001, however, is one in the journal . The paper, from lead author Thomas D. Schmittgen, who was then at Washington State University and is now at Ohio State University, describes a method for analyzing relative changes in gene expression as determined from real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiments.

“Although much less celebrated compared with publications such as the human genome sequencing papers in the same year, the methodology for genomic studies using quantitative PCR has stood the test of time,” Schenck says. “Its value is unmistakable by the number of scientists who have cited its use to advance their own research.” Schenck adds that it’s interesting to note that the top three citations all relied on PCR, which was the basis of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1993, less than a decade before.

Weighing in at fourth place of most-cited 2001 papers is a study led by Thomas Tuschl, then at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, in Göttingen, Germany, and now at Rockefeller University. In Nature, Tuschl and his colleagues reported using synthetic strands of RNA, called small interfering RNAs, to silence genes and selectively shut down protein synthesis in mammalian cells (see page 19).

And rounding out the top five is another methods paper, published in from a team led by Stanford University’s Gilbert Chu. The researchers described a method for using microarrays to analyze changes in gene expression of thousands of genes in response to ionizing radiation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, and Gregory P. Winter share 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Method improves single-cell genome analysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching protein expression one molecule at a time

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.