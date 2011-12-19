Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Quotes Of The Year

December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In C&EN’s Quotes of the Year feature, we reprint the Intriguing statements made in our pages in 2011 that we think give the best look back at the year in chemistry.

January 24

“A lot of people are in favor of innovative funding models—as long as you continue to fund their research.”
Alan Guttmacher, Director, National Institute Of Child Health & Human Development

January 31

“In the end, I think that there is really only one employment data point that matters—yours.”

David Harwell, assistant director, ACS Department Of Career Management & Development

March 28

Robert Burns Woodward “just had that nerdy Elvis Costello look.”

Scott Severson, album cover artist, 4 Out Of 5 Doctors

May 9

“We consider synthetic chemistry to be very outsourceable. Frankly, we don’t do any of it in-house anymore.”

Kerry L. Spear, vice president of medicinal chemistry, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

May 30

“You can’t hire a team of scientists to do your shopping for you.”

Jessica Alba; celebrity spokeswoman; Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families

June 13

“In the U.S., we’re not so much addicted to oil; we are addicted to simple solutions and silver bullets.”

Shirley Ann Jackson, President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

July 25

“Sometimes it’s the wacky science that you most don’t want to miss supporting.”

Francis S. Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health

August 8

“This is our fifth report where the annual change in female leadership remained flat. If this trend line represented a patient’s pulse, she’d be dead.”

Ilene H. Lang, President, Catalyst

August 29

“A lot of people from scientific backgrounds hesitate to take risks.”

Shri Thanedar, CEO, Avomeen Analytical Services

September 26

“We used to tell students that, if you take an advanced degree in chemistry, your career will be secure. That’s not true anymore.”

Ronald Breslow, University Professor, Columbia University

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2020’s top research, by the numbers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE