In C&EN’s Quotes of the Year feature, we reprint the Intriguing statements made in our pages in 2011 that we think give the best look back at the year in chemistry.
“A lot of people are in favor of innovative funding models—as long as you continue to fund their research.”
Alan Guttmacher, Director, National Institute Of Child Health & Human Development
“In the end, I think that there is really only one employment data point that matters—yours.”
David Harwell, assistant director, ACS Department Of Career Management & Development
Robert Burns Woodward “just had that nerdy Elvis Costello look.”
Scott Severson, album cover artist, 4 Out Of 5 Doctors
“We consider synthetic chemistry to be very outsourceable. Frankly, we don’t do any of it in-house anymore.”
Kerry L. Spear, vice president of medicinal chemistry, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
“You can’t hire a team of scientists to do your shopping for you.”
Jessica Alba; celebrity spokeswoman; Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families
“In the U.S., we’re not so much addicted to oil; we are addicted to simple solutions and silver bullets.”
Shirley Ann Jackson, President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
“Sometimes it’s the wacky science that you most don’t want to miss supporting.”
Francis S. Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health
“This is our fifth report where the annual change in female leadership remained flat. If this trend line represented a patient’s pulse, she’d be dead.”
Ilene H. Lang, President, Catalyst
“A lot of people from scientific backgrounds hesitate to take risks.”
Shri Thanedar, CEO, Avomeen Analytical Services
“We used to tell students that, if you take an advanced degree in chemistry, your career will be secure. That’s not true anymore.”
Ronald Breslow, University Professor, Columbia University
