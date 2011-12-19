Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Revealing Radical Reactivity

Low-temperature spectroscopic technique to track radical-radical reactions should aid study of star formation

by Jyllian Kemsley
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Radical-radical reactions are notoriously difficult to track, but a twist on a standard technique has enabled researchers to study the reaction of N∙ with HO∙ to form ∙NO and H∙ (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1213789). The method and results should promote the study of radical reactions and better understanding of such chemistry in interstellar clouds—the regions of the universe where stars form. A group led by Kevin M. Hickson of France’s National Center for Scientific Research and the University of Bordeaux adapted a technique for low-temperature reactions that involves allowing a gas to expand from a high-pressure reservoir through a nozzle into a vacuum chamber, creating a cold, supersonic jet of gas. The researchers created N∙ from N2 by microwave discharge just upstream of the reservoir and HO∙ by pulsed-laser photolysis of H2O2 directly in the supersonic flow. They then monitored the concentrations of HO∙ and the product ∙NO by laser-induced fluorescence. The team used the results to calculate rate constants for the reaction from 56 to 296 K. The results agree with theoretical predictions and should help improve chemical models of interstellar clouds, which are at 10 K, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sound waves levitate chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Predicting the chemistry happening inside interstellar ice
Terahertz Light Drives Chemical Selectivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE