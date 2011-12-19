Robert J. Huoni, 93, a retired Dow Chemical researcher, died on Sept. 19.
Born in Kansas City, Mo., Huoni served in the Navy as an aviation radioman first class in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1945, he earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, in 1948.
Huoni then worked as a chemist for the Kansas City Testing Laboratory and the U.S. Bureau of Mines until 1953. Moving to Midland, Mich., he began a career with Dow Chemical, where he worked as a research chemist on products including Saran vinylidene chloride polymers until his retirement in 1980. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
Huoni was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. An avid gardener and horticulturist, he enjoyed growing ornamental trees and flowers as well as vegetables and fruits.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, whom he married in 1954; sons, David and Alan; daughter, Kathleen Bander; and a grandson.
