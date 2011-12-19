Selcia Doubles Its Radiolabeling Labs

Selcia has doubled its capacity to conduct carbon-14 radiolabeling projects in Ongar, Essex, England. The company says it has been preparing radiolabeled active pharmaceutical ingredients for customers with compounds in Phase I clinical trials since September 2010, after certification by British authorities. Drug companies create radiolabeled versions of developmental compounds for metabolism, mass-balance, and microtracer studies, Selcia notes.
