Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Senate Panel Approves U.S. Biodefense Bill

by Glenn Hess
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
A Senate bill would provide incentives for companies to develop vaccines for biowarfare threats including smallpox.
Smallpox vaccination
Credit: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
A Senate bill would provide incentives for companies to develop vaccines for biowarfare threats including smallpox.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions approved legislation last week that would bolster the nation’s ability to respond to a pandemic or an attack involving a biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear weapon. “We have made remarkable progress in strengthening our nation’s medical and public health preparedness and response in recent years, but more needs to be done,” says Sen. Michael Enzi of Wyoming, the committee’s ranking Republican member and cosponsor of S. 1855. The bill reauthorizes several government initiatives that were created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, such as Project BioShield. The multi-billion-dollar program, managed by the Department of Health & Human Services, provides biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with financial incentives to research and develop vaccines and other treatments for unconventional threats such as anthrax, smallpox, and botulism. The House of Representatives passed similar legislation (H.R. 2405) on Dec. 6.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill Aims To Spur Ebola Drugs
Congress Clears Bioterror Preparedness Measure
Bill Promotes Security Through Data Sharing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE