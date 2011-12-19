Advertisement

People

Virginia C. Lowman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 19, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 51
Virginia C. Lowman, 90, a retired professor of organic chemistry who taught at a number of New York schools, died on July 19 after falling down a flight of stairs at her home in Greenlawn, N.Y.

Born in Milford, Conn., Lowman received a B.S. in chemistry from Middlebury College, in Vermont, in 1943 and a Ph.D. from Columbia University in 1949.

Throughout her career, she served on the faculty at schools including Barnard College; Adelphi University; and State University of New York, College at Old Westbury. She retired at age 73.

She was a member of Iota Sigma Pi and Sigma Xi, and an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1958.

Lowman spent most of her life in leadership roles in the Girl Scouts, which she joined at age 10. In 1938, she became a Golden Eaglet, the highest rank in the Girl Scouts at that time. She later received the organization’s Juliette G. Low Medal for leadership.

In addition to her husband of 65 years, Rod, she is survived by her daughter, Bambi; son, Barrie; and two grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

