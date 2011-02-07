2010 ACS PRF Grant Winners Announced

The recipients of 2010 grants from the ACS Petroleum Research Fund have been announced. The ACS Board of Directors approved 131 research grants totaling approximately $11.4 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum and other fossil fuels. The list of 2010 grantees is available at acsprf.org by clicking on “About ACS PRF.” Proposal submissions for 2011 grants are open from Feb. 14 to March 18. See the website for more details.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter