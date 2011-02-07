BASFCompletes Ecoflex Expansion

BASF has completed a 60,000-metric-ton expansion of its Ecoflex plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that boosts capacity there to 74,000 metric tons per year. Ecoflex is a biodegradable plastic made from the petrochemical raw materials terephthalic acid, adipic acid, and 1,4-butanediol. Used in shopping bags, trash bags, and food packaging, it has properties similar to those of polyethylene.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter