Bayer Healthcare Makes Moves In India, U.S.

Bayer HealthCare and India’s Zydus Cadila have formed a 50-50 pharmaceutical marketing and sales joint-venture company, Bayer Zydus Pharma, based in Mumbai. The partners will combine product portfolios and sales forces in the areas of women’s health care, diagnostic imaging, and oncology. Bayer Zydus Pharma’s portfolio will be composed of licensed drugs as well as existing Bayer and Zydus products and compounds emerging from Bayer’s pipeline. A staff of 600 will come from both companies. Meanwhile, Bayer HealthCare says it will consolidate four U.S. East Coast operations into a single facility to be built in New York or New Jersey. It will employ approximately 2,500 people.
