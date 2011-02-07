Central Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The 42nd Central Regional Meeting (CRM) of the American Chemical Society will be held on June 8–10 at the University Place Conference Center & Hotel on the Indianapolis campus of Indiana University-Purdue University. The conference theme is “Cultivating Chemistry at the Crossroads of America.” Major sponsors include Dow AgroSciences, Dow Chemical, and Eli Lilly & Co.
Papers are requested in the fields of agrochemicals; chemical education; small chemical businesses; and analytical, biological, computational, environmental, forensic, inorganic, medicinal, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry.
Abstract submission and meeting registration open on Feb. 7. Abstracts may be submitted online through the CRM website at cerm_regional.sites.acs.org.
Technical program highlights will include poster sessions, during which specially brewed “Molecular Malt” provided by Ram Restaurant & Brewery will be served; symposia and workshops devoted to high school teachers; undergraduate research symposia; an exposition showcasing the latest products and materials from a range of vendors; and technical and career development workshops.
Among the special events planned for the meeting are plenary lectures highlighting themes of the International Year of Chemistry. Guest speakers will include John C. Lechleiter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Lilly; Dawn L. Shiang, associate director of sustainable technologies and innovation sourcing at Dow Chemical; and Michael A. Evans, founder, president, and CEO of AIT Laboratories.
A “Cultivating Connections” evening mixer will provide a networking opportunity with a dramatic view of downtown Indianapolis as a backdrop.
An awards ceremony featuring 2010 ACS president Joseph S. Francisco will present the recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Central Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Nomination guidelines and further information about these awards can be found on the meeting website.
Please visit the website for contact information, useful Web links, and up-to-date details on these events and others as they become available.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter