Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Changing Course On Perchlorate

Regulation: EPA will set drinking water standards for the rocket-fuel chemical

by Cheryl Hogue
February 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA will now regulate perchlorate in drinking water.
Credit: Shutterstock
EPA will now regulate perchlorate in drinking water.

The Environmental Protection Agency will set a national limit for the amount of perchlorate—a component of rocket fuel—and of several volatile organic compounds allowed in drinking water, agency Administrator Lisa P. Jackson announced last week.

EPA’s decision on perchlorate reverses a policy of the George W. Bush Administration not to regulate it. The substance is used in solid rocket fuel, flares, and fireworks, and it occurs naturally in some areas.

The conclusion to regulate perchlorate is “based on extensive review of the best available science and the health needs of the American people,” Jackson said.

Perchlorate interferes with thyroid metabolism. This can cause damage to the developing nervous systems of babies and young children. Between 5 million and 17 million Americans across 26 states may be exposed to perchlorate in their drinking water, according to EPA.

A national drinking water standard for the chemical may lead to sizable cleanup liability for the Defense Department, NASA, and the Department of Energy, whose operations have contaminated aquifers with perchlorate. Over the past decade, these agencies have vigorously opposed EPA regulation of this chemical.

In addition to its plan for perchlorate, EPA said it will set a separate drinking water standard for an assortment of volatile organic compounds that may cause cancer. This single regulation will cover trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, and up to 14 other compounds that follow the same biochemical pathway in the body, Jackson told the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee at a Feb. 2 hearing.

Jackson last year ordered EPA regulators to address drinking water contaminants as groups rather than individually. Her goal is to provide health protections faster and allow water utilities to meet federal standards more efficiently.

Meanwhile, EPA is likely to regulate hexavalent chromium in drinking water, Jackson told the Senate panel. This form of chromium has long been known to cause cancer in humans when inhaled. A recent National Toxicology Program study on laboratory rodents indicates that Cr6+ can also lead to cancer when ingested in drinking water.

EPA will take at least two years to propose a standard for Cr6+ and almost two years more to finalize it, Jackson said at the hearing.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perchlorate in drinking water doesn’t need US federal limits, EPA says
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA proposes limit on perchlorate in drinking water
EPA agrees to set limits on perchlorate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE