Chemists Honored With NAS Awards

Four chemists are among the 13 individuals honored by the National Academy of Sciences for their extraordinary achievements in the sciences. The winners will receive their awards during NAS’s 148th annual meeting in May.
Stephen J. Benkovic, Evan Pugh Professor and Eberly Chair in Chemistry at Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the $15,000 NAS Award in Chemical Sciences. Benkovic is being honored for groundbreaking contributions to understanding catalysis and complex biological entities such as the purinosome and DNA polymerases.
James M. Berger, Walter & Ruth Schubert Family Chair in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the $25,000 NAS Award in Molecular Biology. Berger is being honored for elucidating the structures of topoisomerases and helicases and for providing insights into the biochemical mechanisms that mediate the replication and transcription of DNA.
Paul J. Reider, vice president (retired) of chemistry research and discovery at Amgen, is the recipient of the $20,000 NAS Award for Chemistry in Service to Society. Reider is being honored for his contributions to the discovery and development of numerous approved drugs, including treatments for asthma and AIDS.
Martin T. Zanni, Meloche-Bascom Professor in the department of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the recipient of the $15,000 NAS Award for Initiatives in Research. Zanni is being honored for revolutionary advances in multidimensional spectroscopies, which are enabling discoveries in biological, medical, and condensed-matter chemical systems.
