Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

E. B. Hershberg Award For Important Discoveries In Medicinally Active Substances

Sponsored by Schering-Plough Research Institute

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bruce Powell Photography
Silverman
Credit: Bruce Powell Photography
Silverman

It is often said that discovery is born out of serendipity. In the case of Richard B. Silverman, John Evans Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, a serendipitous fire led to a lengthy career of discoveries.

Eight-year-old Silverman and his 13-year-old brother were in their bedroom tinkering with a chemistry set to try to create “the invisible flame,” a colorless flame produced by an alcohol Bunsen burner. They were captivated. That is, until the curtains caught on fire. A five-year ban was imposed on chemistry sets in the Silverman household, but the taboo only served to draw the younger boy into science. “You can imagine over that time period, I’d be imagining how cool chemistry was and all the things you can do with it,” Silverman, 64, says.

As an undergraduate at Pennsylvania State University and then a graduate student in organic chemistry at Harvard University, Silverman was happiest solving synthesis and mechanism problems. After a two-year National Institutes of Health postdoc in the biochemistry department at Brandeis University, he landed at Northwestern, where he has taught and conducted research for 34 years.

At Northwestern, Silverman’s group synthesized pregabalin, the molecule that made him famous in medicinal chemistry circles. The glutamate decarboxylase activator showed promise in mouse models of epilepsy and was licensed to the Parke-Davis unit of Warner Lambert, later bought by Pfizer. After a lengthy development path, Pfizer in 2005 received FDA approval for pregabalin, marketed as Lyrica. The drug, approved to treat epilepsy and neuropathic pain, brought in $2.8 billion in sales last year.

Silverman says that for years, the discovery of Lyrica was for him just about cool science. But after the drug launched, he started to get letters and e-mails from people whose lives had changed because of the drug, thanking him for his invention. Their stories made him realize how important it was to human health.

The proceeds from the discovery enabled Silverman to make a generous contribution to Northwestern for a building that now houses 18 research groups across chemistry, biology, and engineering.

“It is noteworthy that despite his considerable financial contributions to Northwestern, Professor Silverman has shown exceptional grace and humility in allowing the faculty of Northwestern to select the direction and flow of resources within the chemistry department,” Yale University chemistry professor Jonathan A. Ellman says.

Although best known for the invention of Lyrica, Silverman has made other important contributions to the field of medicinal chemistry. His lab found a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor that is 300 times more potent in treating addiction than the currently marketed anticonvulsant vigabatrin. Silverman also designed neuronal nitric oxide synthase blockers that have shown strong activity in a rabbit model of cerebral palsy.

Silverman has also proven to be a dedicated educator. In addition to writing a widely used medicinal chemistry textbook, “The Organic Chemistry of Drug Design and Drug Action,” he has regularly taught at Drew University Residential School in Medicinal Chemistry and was named the Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence at Northwestern. His most gratifying experience is seeing an exciting publication from a former student. “That’s when I feel really proud,” Silverman says.

Silverman will present the award address before the Division of Medicinal Chemistry at the fall national meeting in Denver.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic chemist David A. Evans dies at 81
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award for Creative Invention: Richard B. Silverman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Raymond L. Funk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE