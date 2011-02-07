Genzyme Chemical Unit Goes To ICIG

Genzyme has agreed to sell its pharmaceutical intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group for an undisclosed sum. The business, in Liestal, Switzerland, makes chemically synthesized lipids, peptides, carbohydrates, and oligonucleotides. Under the deal, ICIG will supply Genzyme with materials needed to make eliglustat tartrate, a Genzyme drug in Phase III clinical trials for Gaucher’s disease, as well as other in-development treatments. In recent years, ICIG has purchased fine chemicals assets from AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cambrex, Rütgers, Clariant, and others.
