Huntsman Will Build A FertilizerPlant

Huntsman Corp. plans to construct a $40 million plant in Calais, France, that will convert spent acid from its titanium dioxide pigment facility at the site into the fertilizer magnesium sulfate. Huntsman says the project will allow it to close half of the effluent treatment plant at the site. The firm also anticipates lower energy consumption and reduced carbon dioxide emissions as a result of the project.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter