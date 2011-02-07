Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Multiple Errors Led To Goodyear Blast

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
February 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A maintenance mix-up led to a deadly accident at the Houston plant of Goodyear Tire & Rubber, where a worker lay fatally injured and unnoticed for nearly six hours, according to a recently issued Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board case study. The 2008 explosion was due to overpressurization of a heat exchanger. During maintenance operations, several valves had been inadvertently closed, blocking access to automatic pressure-control relief valves. When pressurized steam was introduced to the pipes during a cleaning operation, the exchanger ruptured. A worker who happened to be nearby was hit with debris and fatally injured, but because of an inadequate employee tracking system as well as poor emergency response training, the employee went unnoticed during a plantwide evacuation. The worker, covered in rubble, was found by a supervisor assessing the accident area. Another six workers were injured. The board’s study notes that no accident training or evacuation drills had been held at the plant for several years and recommends several changes in maintenance procedures and in emergency response.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE