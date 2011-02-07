Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New PMSE Fellows Chosen

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Wang
February 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Advincula
[+]Enlarge

The ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) has named its 2011 fellows. They are Rigoberto C. Advincula, Zhenan Bao, Patrick E. Cassidy, Joseph M. DeSimone, Douglas L. Gin, Charles C. Han, Thomas P. Russell, and Richard A. Vaia. They will be inducted as the 11th class of PMSE Fellows on March 30 at the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

Advincula, professor of chemistry at the University of Houston, is being cited for his seminal contributions to the field of nanostructured thin-film materials using novel synthetic and analytical methods.

Bao, associate professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University, is being recognized for her original contributions to the understanding of the design and processing of polymers for flexible electronics.

Cassidy, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Texas State University, San Marcos, is being cited for his contributions to polymer science, technology, and education.

DeSimone, Chancellor’s Eminent Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at North Carolina State University, is being cited for pioneering concepts in polymeric materials for diverse technologies, including bioabsorbable stents and green manufacturing of Teflon, and for adapting computer industry manufacturing technologies to create new vaccines and nanomedicines.

Gin, a professor of chemical and biological engineering and a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is being honored for his contributions to the development of a new class of functional, nanoporous polymer materials based on lyotropic liquid crystals.

Russell
[+]Enlarge

Han, director and chief scientist of the Joint Lab of Polymer Science & Materials at China’s Institute of Chemistry and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is being recognized for his contributions to the application of phase separation kinetics for the structure and property control of polymer blends.

Russell, Silvio O. Conte Distinguished Professor of Polymer Science & Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, is being cited for his pioneering work to understand the surfaces and interfacial behavior of polymers.

Vaia, chief of the Nanostructured & Biological Materials Branch at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in Ohio, is being honored for his contributions to the fabrication of polymer nanocomposites and to the understanding of fundamental structure-property relationships.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Award to Zhenan Bao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas H. Epps III receives Percy Julian Award
Young Investigator Awards To Lynn And Mezzenga

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE