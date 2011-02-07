New PMSE Fellows Chosen

The ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) has named its 2011 fellows. They are Rigoberto C. Advincula, Zhenan Bao, Patrick E. Cassidy, Joseph M. DeSimone, Douglas L. Gin, Charles C. Han, Thomas P. Russell, and Richard A. Vaia. They will be inducted as the 11th class of PMSE Fellows on March 30 at the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif.

Advincula, professor of chemistry at the University of Houston, is being cited for his seminal contributions to the field of nanostructured thin-film materials using novel synthetic and analytical methods.

Bao, associate professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University, is being recognized for her original contributions to the understanding of the design and processing of polymers for flexible electronics.

Cassidy, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Texas State University, San Marcos, is being cited for his contributions to polymer science, technology, and education.

DeSimone, Chancellor’s Eminent Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering at North Carolina State University, is being cited for pioneering concepts in polymeric materials for diverse technologies, including bioabsorbable stents and green manufacturing of Teflon, and for adapting computer industry manufacturing technologies to create new vaccines and nanomedicines.

Gin, a professor of chemical and biological engineering and a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is being honored for his contributions to the development of a new class of functional, nanoporous polymer materials based on lyotropic liquid crystals.

Han, director and chief scientist of the Joint Lab of Polymer Science & Materials at China’s Institute of Chemistry and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is being recognized for his contributions to the application of phase separation kinetics for the structure and property control of polymer blends.

Russell, Silvio O. Conte Distinguished Professor of Polymer Science & Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, is being cited for his pioneering work to understand the surfaces and interfacial behavior of polymers.