PotashCorp To Restart U.S. Ammonia Plant

Fertilizer maker PotashCorp will spend $158 million to restart its ammonia plant in Geismar, La. The company says it idled the 1,500-ton-per-day plant in 2003 because of high natural gas prices and switched to importing ammonia instead. Since then, gas prices have fallen sharply. PotashCorp, which calls itself the world’s largest fertilizer enterprise by capacity, uses ammonia at the site to produce urea and urea/ammonium nitrate solutions.
