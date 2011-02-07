Sanofi Cuts R&D In New Jersey

Sanofi-Aventis is cutting 90 research positions at its Bridgewater, N.J., site, as it shifts its research portfolio more heavily toward biotherapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies and cell therapies. As a result, Sanofi will end certain programs at Bridgewater, including chemical library, pharmaceutical development, and analytical science activities. The French firm will also pare discovery-stage lab activities within several research groups. Sanofi is moving some scientists involved with the abandoned activities to its new Molecular Innovative Therapeutics group, a cluster of biotech-like groups focused on specific disease areas.
