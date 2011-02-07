Shell Exits Algae Venture With Cellana …

Royal Dutch Shell has sold its interest in the algae fuel joint venture Cellana to its partner, Hawaii-based biofuel company HR BioPetroleum. Shell and HR formed the venture in 2007 with the goal of building a demonstration facility to grow marine algae and produce algal oil for biofuel production. HR will take over Cellana’s 6-acre demonstration facility in Kona, Hawaii. It plans to pursue building a commercial facility on Maui.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter