Sigma-Aldrich Buys Standards Business

Sigma-Aldrich has acquired Resource Technology Corp., based in Laramie, Wyo. Originally focused on environmental markets and now also serving the pharmaceuticals arena, the 23-year-old company makes and sells certified reference materials, along with samples for quality-control and lab performance testing. The added products will complement analytical reagents and standards already sold by Sigma-Aldrich. In December 2010, Sigma purchased another reference materials supplier, Round Rock, Texas-based Cerilliant.
