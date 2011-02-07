Tessenderlo Sells Aromas Division

Dutch chemical firm Tessenderlo has sold its esters and aroma products business to U.K.-based Tennants Consolidated, a privately held chemical manufacturing and distribution firm. The business, which is based in Leek, England, had $73 million in sales last year. Tessenderlo says the sale allows it to focus on specialty products and services, especially sustainable materials made from by-products of other industries.
