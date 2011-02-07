… As Thai-Israeli Team Targets Algae

Thailand’s PTT Chemical and Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev are joining to develop green algae strains. The pair intend to use mutant strains of Parietochloris incisa algae developed by BGU to produce dihomo-γ-linolenic acid, a precursor in the manufacture of prostaglandin E1, an anti-inflammatory agent. In the future, the partners aim to develop biofuels from green algae. Last month, PTT announced a $60 million investment in Myriant Technologies, a U.S. company that is building the world’s largest biobased succinic acid facility (C&EN, Jan. 31, page 28).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter