Valeant to acquire Swiss Generics Firm

In a bid to strengthen its position in Central and Eastern Europe, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (formerly Biovail) will pay $480 million for privately owned over-the-counter and generic drug firm PharmaSwiss. Last year, PharmaSwiss posted about $250 million in sales, a level that has been growing roughly 20% annually. Biovail took the Valeant name last fall after its $3.3 billion acquisition of that firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter