Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

X-ray Pulses Yield Biological Structures

Femtosecond pulses from the new Linac Coherent Light Source produce high-quality diffraction data

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
February 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Janos Hajdu
A femtosecond X-ray pulse produced this diffraction pattern from a single mimivirus particle.
Credit: Janos Hajdu
A femtosecond X-ray pulse produced this diffraction pattern from a single mimivirus particle.

Femtosecond X-ray pulses can produce high-quality diffraction data from both nanocrystalline and noncrystalline biomolecules, reports an international team of researchers experimenting at the new Linac Coherent Light Source at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, in Menlo Park, Calif. In theory, the ultrashort, intense X-ray bursts should enable researchers to extract structural information from a stream of small crystals or entities such as viruses or cells that have been difficult to examine using other techniques. The research team, led by Henry N. Chapman of Germany’s Center for Free-Electron Laser Science and Janos Hajdu of Sweden’s Uppsala University, worked on two such systems. In one study, the researchers used X-ray pulses to look at nanocrystals of the protein photosystem I (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature09750). The resulting protein structure matched one previously determined by conventional X-ray crystallography. A second study looked at mimivirus, the largest known virus (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature 09748). The mimivirus capsid is covered with fibrils that prevent crystallization. The X-ray data show that the capsid has icosahedral symmetry and an inhomogeneous core.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE