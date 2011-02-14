Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Another Name For Slime?

February 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

I was prompted to comment on the letter by Leiming Li, entitled “Polymers ... or Slime” because the experiment that uses white glue and borax to produce a cross-linked polymer is often used in middle school science classrooms to teach students about polymers (C&EN, Jan. 10, page 3). In my experience, however, the final product is not slime but an elastomer.

For example, in the eighth-grade physical science class that I help teach as a  RESEED volunteer (www.reseed-sv.org), we ask the students to add 20 mL of a saturated solution of borax (sodium perborate) to 5 mL of Elmer’s glue (polyvinyl acetate) in a small cup and stir with a wooden tongue depressor. After a few minutes, the cross-linked polymer forms a rubberlike mass at the end of the wooden stick. Students then remove the material, squeeze out the excess liquid, and rub it between their palms to form a round “rubber” ball, which they can then bounce off the floor.

Some teachers call this experiment “Rubber from Glue,” but we call it “Glue Ball Chemistry” because this hands-on activity is accompanied by an audiovisual presentation that discusses polymers and cross-linking as well as the chemistry of this multistep process. It’s an entertaining way to introduce students to polymer  science.

Joseph A. Castellano
San Jose, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday gift ideas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Silver snake
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rust and redoxation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE