BASF To Shut Paper Dyes In Ludwigshafen

As part of a realignment of its paper chemicals division, BASF plans to end Basazol paper dye production in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Customers will continue to be served from BASF plants in Mexico and India. About 42 people will get new positions at the Ludwigshafen site. In November, the firm said it will move optical brightener and paper dye production from Grenzach-Wyhlen, Germany, to Ankleshwar, India, because paper manufacturing is increasingly concentrated in Asia. BASF says the latest move completes the realignment of its paper dye business.
