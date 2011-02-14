BASF Future Business will collaborate with Medi-Solve Coatings on antimicrobial finishes for minimally invasive medical devices. Using its own technology, Medi-Solve expects to develop BASF’s silver-based antimicrobial additives into coatings that reduce infections from dialysis catheters and similar devices.
LS9, a renewable chemicals and fuels start-up, has signed a second development and commercialization partnership with Procter & Gamble. The two firms first joined in May 2009 to produce key chemicals for use in consumer products.
Ube Industries has created a new business unit that will oversee the firm’s battery materials, now mostly consisting of electrolytes and separators. The unit will operate an R&D center in Ube City, Japan, that develops materials for lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, and fuel cells.
Kemira will work with Mantra Energy Alternatives to develop Mantra’s process for converting carbon dioxide captured from industrial operations into formic acid. Kemira calls itself the second-largest manufacturer of formic acid worldwide.
Materia will participate in a $6 million grant awarded to Caltech to establish the Center for Bio-inspired Wind Energy. The company will work with Caltech chemistry professor Robert H. Grubbs on promising turbine configurations. Materia is commercializing Grubbs’s olefin metathesis catalyst technology.
Particle Sciences, a pharmaceutical contract research organization, has formed an alliance with instrument maker Horiba. The alliance gives Particle Sciences access to the full array of Horiba’s instruments for drug formulation development.
Marina Biotech has licensed its preclinical bladder cancer drug program to Debiopharm, a Swiss firm that in-licenses clinical-stage drugs. Marina gains up to $25 million in milestones and funding for the development of the RNAi-based therapy.
Innophos Holdings plans to increase tricalcium phosphate capacity by 25% at its Chicago Heights, Ill., plant. New process technology will allow the expansion to be completed on existing production lines. The expansion will satisfy food industry demand for calcium fortification additives.
Patheon has named James C. Mullen as its CEO. Mullen was president and CEO of Biogen Idec for 10 years before stepping down in June 2010. Patheon’s previous CEO, Wesley P. Wheeler, left the company in December.
